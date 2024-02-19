Kelly Cup TOTW | Colts and CYMS White batters dominate after monster totals

After a bit of a shock loss a week prior, Colts roared back to form on Saturday and Grimson and the top order set-up the win.
Grimson played the anchor role while others attacked against Macquarie Blue. He scored 66 from 96 balls and was key as his side piled on a massive 5/272.
Colts put on 112 for the first wicket and while Grimson was the steady hand, captain Orth whacked 75 from 48 balls.
Orth hit six boundaries and four sixes in his aggressive knock and took the game right away from Macquarie Blue at an early stage of the match.
The Colts top three is our top three this week. If Grimson and Orth weren't dangerous enough on Saturday, Deebank then came in and piled on more pain.
Someone who's featured in the team of the week plenty due to his sheer power with willow in hand, Deebank smashed 77 from 55 balls.
Thirty-six of his runs came in boundaries while he also hit two sixes as Colts reached 194 before the second wicket fell.
McIntyre loves a spot in the middle order of our team here this season. He's back again after another decisive performance for Narromine.
McIntyre made an impressive 78 not out from 120 balls as Narromine posted 3/185 against the Newtown Strikers.
His innings set the tone as Narromine went on to win by a dominant 107 runs and boost their chances of a place in the Dawson Cup consolation finals series.
CYMS White may have left its title defence charge too late but Dale Smith remains one of third grade's standouts.
Smith did a job with both bat and ball as White scored a huge win over Rugby on Saturday. Smith made 54 from 53 balls and one was one of a number of batters to contribute to the monster total of 8/305.
If that wasn't enough, the spinner then took 4/28 from eight overs as Rugby was restricted to 8/148 in reply.
The haul has almost certainly locked Smith in to be the cup's leading wicket-taker this season.
The battle to be Kelly Cup's leading run-scorer is going down to the wire. Veer continued his fine season as he made 61 from 48 balls on Saturday but it wasn't enough as Macquarie Blue was beaten by a rampant Colts.
As much as Veer would love to have got a win, his performance did put him within 10 runs of leading run-scorer Abuzar Nawaz with just one round remaining.
Lenord was a one-man band for Souths on Saturday but it wasn't enough to stop a loss to the Newtown Tigers.
Souths were in a world of hurt at 7/20 when Lenord came to the crease but he quickly set above a salvage mission.
He went on to make 63 not out from 54 balls and dominated his side's total of 95.
That wasn't enough after the Tigers made 8/160 but the hard-hitting knock was still a highlight.
As previously mentioned, CYMS White really piled on the runs on Saturday. Despite scoring more than 300, no one batter reached even 60.
Smith, mentioned earlier, top-scored but Neill wasn't far behind after a particularly brutal innings. Neill only hit two fours but belted four sixes in his rapid knock of 45 from 22 balls.
In total, five CYMS White players scored 30 or more in the win.
Kingwill has barely bowled this season but he'll definitely be asked back after taking four wickets on Saturday.
Narromine had already posted a competitive 3/185 but the bowlers still needed to deliver against the Newtown Strikers.
Step up, Kingwill. He took 4/24 from his seven overs and ripped through the Strikers' middle and lower order to help secure a 107-run win.
As mentioned earlier, Souths was reduced to 7/20 at one point early on in their innings.
That was largely because of the new ball performance of Tracey. He took 4/16 from his eight overs while fellow opening bowler Eric Woolnough was also handy with 3/20 from eight.
Souths rallied but it wasn't enough and the Tracey-inspired win has the Tigers fifth on the ladder.
With a total of 5/272 on the board, Colts were always big favourites to get the win over Macquarie Blue.
The bowlers still had to deliver but O'Leary ensured they did so.
He was the fifth bowler used on Saturday and went on to take 4/30 from 6.5 overs in a convincing win.
