$7.7 million primary school expansion, RAAF base subdivision get approval

A $7.7 million expansion at a Dubbo primary school is among $18 million worth of development approved in January.
Dubbo South Public School was granted approval for four new classrooms, staff facilities, storage and amenities.
There was also a $1.3 million subdivision approved by Dubbo Regional Council for Spitfire Drive at the former RAAF base.
The documentation submitted with the development application states the intention of the subdivision "is to provide lots of a satisfactory size to enable future development and adaptive reuse of the heritage site".
Dubbo councillor Matt Wright said while there were a couple of large approvals across the local government area, it seemed "overall the trend is wavering a little bit".
Overall there were 32 applications approved by the council in January. It's far lower than the 61 from January 2023.
The value of the developments from both months is similar. The developments in January 2023 had a total estimated value of $19 million.
It comes off the back of 45 approved in December with an estimated value of $10 million.
Cr Wright said the city had come through a pretty strong couple of years and did still seem to be "pretty resilient".
However he said the overall economy and construction costs were starting to have "a little bit of an impact" on the number of development applications approved by the council.
Between July 2023 and the end of January 2024, there were 403 development applications approved. There were 486 approved during the same time period the year before.
When it comes to the value, the developments approved this financial year are $11 million - from $227 million to $216 million.
Across December and January there were also 25 dwellings approved, comprised of 17 single dwellings and eight classified as 'other'. Other includes dual occupancies, multi-dwelling housing and shop top housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.