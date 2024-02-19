New Wiradjuri name for former Lourdes Hospital revealed

The former Lourdes Hospital has been given a new name as part of its transition into a specialist facility for rehabilitation and palliative care.
Debbie Bickerton, general manager of the Dubbo Health Service, said the hospital will be renamed Walanmarra, which translates to "make strong" in the Wiradjuri language.
"Walanmarra or 'make strong' is of particular significance to the inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services we provide," she said.
"But more than that, the new name also represents the strength and resilience of patients, and their families, accessing palliative care in order to live life to the fullest while managing their illness.
"While Walanmarra describes the conviction of our patients and staff, it also highlights Dubbo Health Service's ongoing commitment to providing culturally safe spaces."
The name was chosen by the Dubbo Health Service in collaboration with the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing team and the local community Aboriginal Wayfinding Working Party.
"It is wonderful to see the Wiradjuri language coming to life in the community through this renaming," minister for Indigenous affairs David Harris said.
"The Wiradjuri people are the largest Aboriginal nation in NSW and it is fitting that we acknowledge the ongoing custodians of the land in this way.
"All residents of NSW should have great pride in the strength and diversity of Aboriginal languages and cultures of our state which this Government is committed to preserving."
In September, 2022, the WNSWLHD announced Lourdes Hospital would be integrated into the health district. The facility was previously run by Catholic Healthcare.
Services provided at Walanmarra include inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation, transitional aged care programs (TACP) and palliative care.
Inpatient allied health services available at Walanmarra include occupational therapy, speech pathology, dietetics, physiotherapy and social work.
Walanmarra also provides outpatient rehabilitation services and specialist medical outpatient clinics.
"Lourdes Hospital was a part of the Dubbo community for many years and the site will continue to be a place of care and healing," Ms Bickerton said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.