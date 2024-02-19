Sutcliffe stars in match-winning performance as Group 11 under 18s thrive

Group 11 hooker Noah Sutcliffe may have only been playing in his first game of 2024 but he showed no signs of rust on Saturday.
Sutcliffe was the standout for the Group 11 under 18s in their 24-8 win against Group 10 at Wellington's Kennard Park, being named man of the match.
On a hot summer day, Sutcliffe was visibly exhausted after the match and said it was a nice way to get rid of any rust, especially following months of training.
"It was tough but it was good though, we had a lot of fun," he said.
"It's good but it's hard," he said.
It's been a busy off-season for Sutcliffe who was named in the extended Western Rams under 18s squad after a strong campaign with St John's Blue.
Now in the midst of pre-season with Dubbo CYMS, the hooker has been hard at work under the tutelage of club legend Luke Jenkins in his new role as under 18s coach.
Sutcliffe was one of several Fishies who donned the Group 11 colours on Saturday and feels they are starting to connect well.
"It's a chance to show how the season is going to be, it should get easier hopefully.
"We had a good little connection there."
Group 11 opened the scoring through Aiden Kinsey thanks to a brilliant run from Jodan Porter.
It wasn't long after and Porter had his hands in everything again, this time setting up Jonah Moss before Kinsey and Brandon Hall scored just on the stroke of halftime.
Group 10 came out of the break firing as Wyatt Loughlin crossed to score before Ollie Thomas extended Group 11's lead.
A late try to Riley Hoad gave the travelling Group 10 fans something to cheer about with the home side winning 24-8.
Group 11 coach Trevor Mawhinney was all smiles after the game and understandably so as it is his third consecutive win as coach of the representative side.
