Brunch by day, bar by night: Small Hours pop up now permanent

Press has earned itself a reputation as one of Dubbo's best brunch spots.
Now, the team behind the cafe is hoping to leave their mark on Dubbo's nightlife too.
What started out as a summer pop-up, Small Hours wine bar, will become a permanent offering at the Bultje Street cafe on Friday and Saturday nights.
Press owner Alister Dyson-Holland said the wine bar concept is new for Dubbo and has already proved popular with both locals and visitors.
"Every night it's different. Sometimes we've had a lot of people just standing around drinking on the grass, which is kind of cool," he said.
"Other nights it's more intimate with people coming here with the intention of having dinner, other nights it is a bit more of a party."
Rather than just high-end imported wines, the wine list at Small Hours looks a bit different.
"They're all minimal intervention or natural wines from small producers. That's the whole concept behind the wine list... They're generally a little bit more funky," Mr Dyson-Holland said.
Sometimes called lo-fi wine or raw wine; minimal intervention wine is made without any additives. The idea is for the winemaker to turn grapes into wine with as little interference as possible. The result is a wine which is a "true reflection" of the grapes.
Some of the wines in Small Hours' rotation include Mada Prosecco, Sumerset Park Rose and 'Violet Hour' Shiraz.
"We have a really small list which we change.... We want to keep it fresh because we do have a lot of loyal customers here who come in pretty much every weekend," Mr Dyson-Holland said.
If wine isn't up your alley, Small Hours has plenty of other palate pleasers on offer.
Freshly shucked rock oysters, heirloom tomato burrata, karaage chicken, charcuterie boards, prawn rolls and jalapeno croquettes were on the menu for Small Hours' third weekend as a permanent fixture.
Like the wine list, the food offerings will be regularly mixed up to complement the drinks and suit what's in season.
For the non-drinkers, Small Hours is pouring a range of wine-inspired alcohol free drinks by Non, with flavours including torched apple and oolong and salted raspberry and chamomile.
"It's not just about the wine, there's just as equal a focus on food. I'd probably say it's probably about fifty-fifty of our clients who are really interested in wine," Mr Dyson-Holland said.
"It's basically elevated snacks. There is enough for dinner... but we're not trying to sell ourselves as a dinner menu.
"Everything we're sourcing is as local as we can."
Small Hours wine bar is open 5:00pm until late on Friday and Saturday nights at 33 Bultje Street, Dubbo. For updates on each week's menu and wine list, visit Press Dubbo's Instagram page.
