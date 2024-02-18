Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

$60k raised for family after teen killed outside Dubbo on 'road trip of a lifetime'

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
February 19 2024 - 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than $60,000 has been raised for the family of a teenager killed outside Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.