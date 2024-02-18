$60k raised for family after teen killed outside Dubbo on 'road trip of a lifetime'

More than $60,000 has been raised for the family of a teenager killed outside Dubbo.
Just before 6pm on Thursday, February 15, emergency services were called to Dunedoo Road at Ballimore, about 30 kilometres north-east of Dubbo, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
An SUV and a semi-trailer collided head-on.
The 16-year-old died at the scene while the 10-year-old girl was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
The GoFundMe page has been set up by Karleigh Fox, who says she is the godmother of the two girls.
She said the Queensland family were supposed to be on the "road trip of a lifetime" going to Taylor Swift concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.
Ms Fox said the money raised "would be used to function in this challenging time".
The 10-year-old is in intensive care at Westmead in a critical but stable condition, Ms Fox said.
