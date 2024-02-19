Pinnington Cup TOTW: Healey digs deep while Sharma and Chawla lift Hawks

Finals aren't possible for Rugby but the weekend was still a real highlight for the team.
Rugby defeated RSL Colts and Healey's controlled performance at the top of the order was vital to that success.
Healy batted the entire 40 overs and finished with a gutsy 66 not out from 119 balls. His side posted 8/125 and then knocked over an under strength Colts for just 79.
When 'Ferrett' was at the crease on Saturday it appeared Souths could stun competition leaders Newtown Hawks.
A strong final-wicket partnership helped the Hawks to 163 but Williams started the chase well. He and Ollie Brown (22) added 75 for the first wicket but after Williams fell it kickstarted a collapse of 10/28 and Souths were all out for just 113.
What a way to introduce yourself to competition. Radford has previously been playing in the Riverina this season but opened the batting for Narromine on Saturday and led them to victory.
After the bowlers knocked over Macquarie for 119, Radford opened the batting and made 62 as Narromine went on to win by a convincing eight wickets with 16 overs to spare.
Radford faced 80 balls and hit eight boundaries in his innings.
Macquarie may have lost but youngster George showcased his potential again.
He was the only Macquarie to really take it to Narromine and made 42 from 76 balls at the top of the order.
With just one game left for the Blues this season, George will aim for another highlight against RSL Colts.
He's back. After a dominant first half of the season, Sharma had been relatively quiet until Saturday.
He made 50 from 44 balls and combined with number 11 Saad Khan is a match-winning 55-run partnership.
Sharma whacked four boundaries and two sixes on Saturday while he also claimed the huge wicket of Josh Williams and finished with 1/24 in the 50-run win.
If only he didn't have to retire hurt Saturday. Howarth appeared a chance to lead Colts to an unlikely win over Rugby on Saturday with a hard-hitting middle-order performance.
Colts only had one wicket in hand and needed 46 more runs to win but Howarth had raced to 45 not out from 38 balls and was looking ominous.
However, he had to retire hurt and with that Colts' finals hopes took a real whack.
He missed out with the bat on Saturday but McKinnon was the chief destroyer in Rugby's win over Colts.
After falling for a duck, McKinnon was on fire with the ball and took 6/29 from 6.4 overs
That feat is even more impressive when only seven wickets fell on Saturday due to some Colts batters also retiring.
Johnny Reva loves playing at Pavans. He took six wickets on his CYMS debut there earlier this season and on Saturday against the Newtown Demons he jagged 4/8 in a fantastic eight-over spell.
Reva was near impossible to play at times on a pitch which offered a bit after Friday's rain. He moved the ball and, in a sign of the quality, his wickets came via a bowled, caught by the keeper, caught by first slip, and caught and bowled.
It all helped CYMS score a resounding eight-wicket win.
As mentioned previously, Souths were in a great spot against the Newtown Hawks at one point.
Sharma knocking over Josh Williams was one big moment, but Chawla's spell was decisive in the victory.
In eight overs, he took 4/11 and each of his wickets was a member of Souths' top six.
He lands in this team pretty regularly and once again he did a job for Narromine on Saturday.
He took 3/16 from his eight overs against Macquarie. He removed top-scorer Lochlan George for 42, bowled Blues great Jason Green for 27 and then bowled Luke Carman first ball. Pretty handy stuff.
It again contributed to another Narromine win and finals are now virtually certain.
Another bowler who's featured in this team a few times already this season.
'Snake' did his thing again on Saturday, beating batsmen by swinging the ball and taking wickets. He finished with 3/14 from five overs and helped CYMS roll the Demons for just 59.
It then took the Cougars less than 13 overs to reach the target in a strong eight-wicket win.
