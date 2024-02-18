Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

BOM revises warning for Dubbo after initial concerns of 'intense rainfall'

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated February 18 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

4.30PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has revised its severe weather warning for the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.