BOM revises warning for Dubbo after initial concerns of 'intense rainfall'

4.30PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has revised its severe weather warning for the Central West.
Dubbo is no longer included in the weather warning, however Wellington is.
2PM: A severe weather warning has been issued for Dubbo and the Central West.
At 2pm on Sunday, February 18, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for "heavy, locally-intense rainfall and large hailstones".
The alert is for people in Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands and parts of Hunter, Illawarra, South Coast, North West Slopes and Plains, Central West Slopes and Plains, South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains Forecast Districts.
The BOM said there were "slow moving severe thunderstorms are developing in a humid and unstable airmass along the Great Dividing Ranges".
The warning states "very dangerous thunderstorms" were likely to produce heavy, locally-intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours".
On Friday, 40.6 millimetres was recorded in Dubbo. That was followed by another 7.6mm on Saturday.
It's expected to be a rainy week for the city in the coming seven days. Up to 10mm is forecast for Monday, one millimetre for Tuesday and another seven for Wednesday.
Further showers are forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
*Move your car under cover.
*Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
*Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
*If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
*Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
*After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
*Unplug computers and appliances.
*Avoid using the phone during the storm.
*Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
*Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
*For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
