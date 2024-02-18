Whitney Cup TOTW | Edmunds excels as Cougars shine in top-of-table clash

The results
The CYMS Cougars have given themselves a massive chance at wrapping up the RSL Whitney Cup minor premiership after a dominant display on day one.
Taking on defending premiers RSL Colts, Bailey Edmunds and Ben Knaggs did all the damage for CYMS as they bowled out the men in red for 105.
In reply, CYMS survived 28 overs to be 2/60 at the end of the day.
Meanwhile, Rugby's batting lineup wasted little time against South Dubbo on day one of their match at No.3 Oval.
Rugby was bowled out for 243 from 54 overs and have Souths 1/47 in reply.
A late surge from Macquarie has their match against Newtown at No.1 Oval hanging in the balance.
After being bowled out for 115 earlier in the day, Macquarie struck late to have Newtown 5/35.
Team of the week
He's made a habit of getting Rugby off to fast starts and Kempston was at it again on Saturday.
The aggressive opener made 54 from just 38 balls in an innings which included six fours and six.
Combining with the man below, Rugby's openers got them off to a dream-like start against Souths.
It seems a bit funny to say Wheeler was the patient batter in the opening partnership but it just goes to show how good Kempston was.
Wheeler faced just 53 balls for his 52, as he made another strong contribution for Rugby.
Eventually being dismissed by Ryan Boland, Wheeler made sure his side had plenty of momentum.
On a pitch where none of his teammates made more than 15, Jeffrey dug in for his group.
The RSL skipper was patient against CYMS and made 46 from 125 balls as he faced three of the best bowlers in the region.
Jeffrey managed to hit three fours and two sixes in his knock.
He did this a few weeks ago and Medway has once again carried Macquarie's batting lineup.
The experienced batter dug in against Newtown and made 67 from 152 balls.
On what appears to be a tricky batting wicket, Medway stuck to his gun and managed to hit six fours during his innings before also dismissing the dangerous Mat Skinner late in the day.
Several of Rugby's batters made starts in the middle-order and Ambler was the best of the lot.
The young man showed a fraction more patience than his teammates but still managed to compile a fine 44.
Capable of bowling handy off-spin, Ambler might be useful next week if Rugby are to get the win.
Promoted to open the batting, Settree replied in perfect fashion.
The wicket-keeper hasn't had a lot of opportunities with the bat this season but his 30 not out could prove to be crucial for CYMS.
As RSL looked to make inroads late on Saturday afternoon, Settree dug in and faced 76 balls for his trouble.
CYMS managed to bowl 46.5 overs on Saturday against RSL Colts.
Knaggs bowled 23 of them.
The CYMS skipper toiled all innings from one end and managed to pick up 3/44 for his effort.
Dismissing Mitch Bower, Greg Buckley and Chris Morton? I'm sure he'll be pleased with that.
On a bowler-friendly wicket, some may have raised their eyebrows when Edmunds didn't get the new ball at No.2 Oval.
But it didn't matter as the Western Zone representative took 7/52 from 19.2 overs to rip through RSL's batting lineup.
The nominated nightwatchman for CYMS, Edmunds hit two fours with the bat and is currently nine not out.
The South Dubbo co-captain copped a bit of stick early with the ball but stuck at it to finish with a five-wicket haul.
Rummans tore through Rugby's middle-order and finished with figures of 5/63 from 15 overs.
Macquarie's lower order could have made an impact with the bat on Saturday had it not been for Mumtaz.
The whippy left-armer hasn't played a lot of first grade this season but picked up 4/8 from 4.3 overs.
Mumtaz was rewarded for bowling full and straight as three of his wickets were bowled.
The Skinner brothers may grab a lot of the praise for Newtown but Khadal's consistent season was rewarded on Saturday.
The opening bowler's figures of 3/12 from nine overs were impressive enough to earn him a spot in this column.
He also managed to dismiss Medway as well.
