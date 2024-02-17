Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

It's a topic that will not go away

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
February 17 2024 - 9:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Cain is living in a public housing unit in Dubbo, hours away from family. Picture by Amy McIntyre
James Cain is living in a public housing unit in Dubbo, hours away from family. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Housing has been a hot topic for a long while now. Not just in Dubbo but around the country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.