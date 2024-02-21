Calling all card sharks and pups, now's your chance to hustle with the best

Jane North learned to play bridge while watching her parents play, and now she's teaching the card game to others.
Beginners lessons will begin at the Dubbo Bridge Club on a Wednesday evening, allowing new blood the chance to learn the "cerebral" card game.
Ms North said it was a challenging game, but she didn't want the competitive nature of the group to turn off prospective players.
"It's a mental game - it's more than just luck," Ms North told the Daily Liberal.
"But there are elements of luck, because it depends on what your opponents do, and what decisions you might have to make. It's also about remembering what cards have gone - it's a cerebral game."
Ms North was never trained how to play bridge, but watching her parents form a young age, it sunk in.
"They never gave me any formal lessons, and I didn't learn much about it until I had been playing for 20 years," Ms North said.
"I got involved in teaching people who had just finished being beginners and that made me learn a lot more about it. There's nothing like teaching something to learn about it."
The best bit about playing bridge is the mental stimulation, and also making new friends.
"It's a challenge, and you can play it for all the standards - you can be a beginner and enjoy it, or get to know a lot more about it and still enjoy it. It doesn't matter what level you are," Mr North said.
It's also the mindfulness that keeps Ms North going back to the club house, week after week.
"It's a switch off, because you have to be concentrating. If you're worried about work or other things you can switch off," she said.
"It's also an opportunity to meet a whole lot of different people. A newcomer to town could go there and meet people and become close friends."
Ms North has met lasting friends through bridge club and she said around 90 members regularly meet. There are two regular games per week, on a Wednesday morning and a Saturday afternoon.
Ms North is inviting people who are interested in learning bridge to meet her for beginners lessons on Wednesday nights at 6pm from March 6. The cost is $5 per week for eight weeks plus $20 for a bridge booklet.
"You can certainly be any age and have any amount, or no experience of cards, because the lessons start right at the beginning," she said.
Contact Jane North on 0409 264 864. The Dubbo Bridge Club is in Elston Park, near the Tennis Courts.
