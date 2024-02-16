Why this former NRL player jumped at the chance to get his dancing shoes on

There was "not one single bit of hesitation" from Joe Williams when he was asked to take part in this year's Star of Dubbo Dance for Cancer.
Despite being a former NRL player and professional boxer, Mr Williams insists he has "two left feet" and is "horrible at dancing".
But he jumped at the chance to raise money for the Cancer Council and its important work.
"Anything like this that raises money for cancer research, I'll always jump at it. The broader community is massively impacted by [cancer] and I've been impacted personally by people who are very close and loved ones so I'll always jump at the chance," Mr Williams said.
In particular, Mr Williams said his motivation for taking part was his partner Courtney, who had leukaemia, and his dad who had lymphoma.
The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer pairs local stars with a dance school to learn a routine which is performed at the gala night in April.
All the money raised on the night, as well as in the fundraising event beforehand, go to Cancer Council NSW.
Mr Williams has been paired with Fierce Performing Arts.
And he won't be the only Williams on the stage. His daughter Frankie, who also dances at Fierce, will also be in the dance.
"She's been a super shy kid, to the point where she wouldn't get up at assembly at school, she'd start crying. She gets overwhelmed really easily. So being involved with Fierce has bought her out of her shell massively...," he said.
"It's been really cool watching her development as a young person and it's going to be cool that she gets to be in it."
As a professional athlete, Mr Williams said so much of his life had been about competition. His partner still laughs at how competitive he is with his kids in the backyard.
Even for the Stars of Dubbo, the participant said the "competitive edge was always there".
But despite what happens on the stage, Mr Williams encouraged everyone to throw their support behind the Stars of Dubbo.
"I really hope the community get behind it because as [it's raising money for] cancer research and the many different challenges that we have with, with cancer, young and old right across, not just this community but around the world," he said.
"It's only going to be a good thing that people get out and have a good time and have a laugh at us while we try and get those two left feet working together."
Donations can be made via Mr Williams' Stars of Dubbo fundraiser page.
