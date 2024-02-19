Wellington no longer referred to as 'the place with the beautiful park': Ivey

When he first moved to Wellington a few decades ago, Richard Ivey says he would meet people in Sydney who would say 'oh, Wellington, that's the place with the beautiful park'.
"No one has said that to me in the last 20 years," he said.
The deputy mayor has slammed the current facilities at Cameron Park as "really substandard".
He said the two single cubicles - one make and one female - and the disabled toilet are "inadequate to cater for the number of people" who visit the park.
"The is a park where it's nothing to see one or even two tourist buses to pull up to have morning tea... have a wander through the park, get some exercise, even take the dog for exercise," Cr Ivey said.
He's called on Dubbo Regional Council to investigate the possibilities of more toilets in the park as part of the budget development process.
According to the National Public Toilet Map, which has been developed by the Department of Health and Aged Care, there are only two public toilet locations in Wellington.
Apart from Cameron Park, the only other public toilets on the map are at the Shell service station on the Mitchell Highway.
Cr Ivey also wants the current constraints for use at the Cameron Park toilets examined.
"The whole park is just not to a standard that that befits...Wellington and I think the the toilet facilities are just one part there that we need to improve," he said.
Councillors Jess Gough and Pam Wells also highlighted the need for a change table for parents.
Cr Gough said the only change table was in the disabled toilets, and not all mothers had a key.
A safe, clean environment was needed to change a baby, Cr Wells said.
"If [the change facilities are] in a disability toilet that they don't have a key to, then they're gonna have to throw a blanket on the ground and change it there," she said.
"Now, some of us did that in our day, but that's not what we should be doing these days."
Councillor Josh Black said he wanted usage numbers "before we're asked to put our hand in our pocket for more money".
He said he had called in to use the toilets recently and they were "pretty good".
He cautioned against using an event like the recent Australia Day awards in Wellington, when there were 250 to 350 people, to justify the need for more toilets.
"We've heard that on Australia Day, you had to line up for the toilets, but it's a bit like everyone goes to the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse the first Tuesday in November. They all want to go home at the same time. We don't build a 10 lane highway for all of that traffic one afternoon a year," Cr Black said.
The council staff will look into the Cameron Park toilets and the report will be delivered at a future council meeting.
