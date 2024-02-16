NRLW stars blown away by growth in the female pathways system

League tag is one of the fast-growing sports in the region and a pair of NRLW stars got to witness just how popular it is.
Several league tag sides around Dubbo are already full for the 2024 season, still two months before a ball is even kicked.
The Macquarie Raiders senior side was at capacity before Christmas while Dubbo CYMS never struggle for numbers.
It's growth like that in the women's game which brought a massive smile to the face of dual international and NRLW star Emma Tonegato on Wednesday afternoon at Apex Oval.
"I love that," she said about league tag's growth.
"At every school we went to today all of the girls were telling me that they play league tag and were so excited to have me there which made me really happy.
"The next step is getting them to convert over to tackle which is the next pathway. Talking to the GDOs (game development officers) out here, they were saying there is a tackle competition.
"It's so amazing to see the growth of the game."
Tonegato was joined by fellow Cronulla Sharks flyer Jada Taylor and former Australian halfback Brett Kimmorley for the NRL's Roads to the Region initiative.
A Tamworth native, Taylor knows exactly how important regional rugby league is to the game as a whole on her return to Dubbo.
"I've actually played a couple of touch carnivals here and I'm not much of a touchie," she said.
"It's good to be back here, I know first-hand what it means for regional areas to get people to come out and what an impact it can have on these young kids' lives.
"I feel grateful and fortunate to be out here, hopefully, it's for a few more years to come."
An up-and-coming fullback, Taylor nailed down a full-time spot in the Sharks side last year scoring two tries and setting up five more during 2023.
Kimmorley is no stranger to coming to the Central West either, having done so when Mick Sullivan coached Orange CYMS back in the early 2010s.
The champion halfback now coaches the Wests Tigers NRLW side and spoke about the main goal of the program.
"It's a very good program by the NRL, we are delivering messages and talking about the growth of the NRLW with premier players to talk to young ladies," he said.
"We visited 12 schools today, have a number of schools tomorrow and a coaching clinic here tonight.
"We are hoping to give a lot of things back and trying to get rugby league growing here."
