Dougie's family could soon get answers about his death

Dougie was sent home from hospital. Just hours later he was dead.
It's been two-and-a-half long years for Ricky Hampson Sr since his son Ricky 'Dougie' Hampson Jr died after being discharged from Dubbo Base Hospital.
But he could soon get the answers he's been seeking.
On February 26, 2024, a coronial inquest into the 36-year-old Kamilaroi/Dunghutti man's death will begin at the Dubbo Local Court. It follows years of protest and advocacy by Mr Hampson Jr's family.
"It's definitely a relief knowing that we're gonna get answers, whether they're the answers we're looking for or not," Mr Hampson Sr told the Daily Liberal.
"But hopefully the coroner will see all the evidence and we'll get some justice and hopefully some change in the hospitals."
In August, 2021, Mr Hampson Jr visited Dubbo Hospital with a highly elevated heart rate and a "popping" and "tearing" sensation in his stomach. He described his pain level as "10 out of 10".
According to his family, rather than being examined and diagnosed, the father-of-eight was sedated, "given a cocktail of opioids and painkillers", discharged and told by hospital staff to go home and drink water.
Less than 24 hours later he died. Two perforated ulcers were found in his stomach.
The loss devastated his family.
"He was a leader in his family, he was always the one that would get the kids on Christmas time and joke around with them and play games... he made everybody laugh," Mr Hampson Sr said.
"We still don't believe he's gone... his mother has lost herself. We see her deteriorating emotionally mentally... every day she gets up and she says, 'I can't keep doing this every day'. They were best friends, him and his mother.
"Especially losing a child... Not everyone experiences that. People say that all wounds heal but some wounds can kill."
Mr Hampson Sr believes that during the 18 hours his son was in hospital, he was given inadequate care. He believes racial prejudice, along with his disclosure that he was a casual cannabis smoker, affected his treatment.
Family and friends of Mr Hampson Jr will be travelling to Dubbo from around the state for the two-week inquest.
"Nothing will bring back our son, but this is our chance to secure answers about what happened to Dougie," Mr Hampson Sr said.
"We hope the inquest will reveal what led to our son being denied the diagnosis and treatment he deserved at hospital, and why he was treated with bias."
As well as an opportunity to find some closure around his son's death, Mr Hampson Sr hopes the inquest will spark systemic change in the NSW healthcare system.
"This inquest is so important, not just to give our family the answers we deserve, but to make change in the country's health system," he said.
"So many of our people continue to die from avoidable deaths, and no one has ever been held accountable."
George Newhouse, CEO of the National Justice Project, agreed the inquest could have wide reaching impacts. The National Justice project has been assisting Mr Hampson Jr's case.
"Dougie's case has serious implications for the way in which first nations people are treated in healthcare in NSW," he said.
"Dougie's parents are hoping that this case will get to the truth of what happened to their beloved son and expose any systemic or individual failings and drive reform in the provision of safe healthcare and hold those responsible accountable."
The coronial inquest will begin at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, February 26. It is expected to run for two weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.