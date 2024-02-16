Meet the daughter of a Group 11 great quickly making a name for herself

As the daughter of an all-time Group 11 great, it should come as no shock Zakiah Jenkins is one to watch on the footy field.
Luke Jenkins was one of the best hookers to grace the fields of the region across stellar spells with Narromine and Dubbo CYMS and now 16-year-old Zakiah is well on her way to following in those footsteps.
The Wiradjuri Goannas star has been named co-captain of the Western Rams side which will contest this season's Lisa Fiaola Cup.
The under 17s competition brings together the most exciting young female players around the state and Western will start its preparation with a trial against the Greater Northern Tigers on Saturday, February 17.
Jenkins will be a key player for Western after being in the squad last year while her dynamic performances around the ruck go from strength-to-strength.
"I'm very excited about it," Jenkins said.
"Growing up, my dad was a dummyhalf so I was around that a lot.
"I feel like I get to do more when I'm in the middle (of the field) and I like that.
"I get a bit from him but I get a fair bit of help from everyone and I'm happy to talk and learn what I can."
Jenkins was a younger member of the Western squad which blitzed last season's cup southern region competition.
The team scored 194 points and conceded none across three games and a number of the players from that side have now gone on to play the Tarsha Gale Cup with NRL clubs.
The experience there, combined with her outstanding performances for the Goannas under 16s this year, led Western coach Kaitlyn Mason to name her as captain for 2024 alongside Grenfell's Alana O'Loughlin.
"It was a surprise," Jenkins said of captaincy.
"Kaitlyn called me and asked me I'd do it and I was very excited about it."
Mason has had a huge impact on Jenkins' career, having coached her numerous times since she started in the Goannas while she's also played a role in her representative progress.
"I love working with Kaitlyn. She's one of the nicest people and she's such a good coach," Jenkins said.
"She's my favourite to work with."
This year the Rams will meet Riverina and Monaro in the group stage, with possible finals to follow.
Jenkins is confident Western's 2024 team has the talent to make a real impact this year and the quality of players capable of going to play at NRLW clubs.
"One day I hope to make it in the NRLW," she said.
"I just love being around it."
