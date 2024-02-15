Emergency services on site following car, truck collision

A section of the Golden Highway is closed following a crash between a truck and a car.
The highway is closed in both directions at Ballimore Road in Ballimore, east of Dubbo.
The crash occurred about 6pm on Thursday, February 15.
Motorists travelling between Dubbo and Dunedoo can use the Newell Highway and Castlereagh Highway via Gilgandra instead.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles in both directions.
However, Live Traffic NSW has advised motorists to allow extra travel time.
The latest on the incident can be monitored via the Live Traffic NSW website.
