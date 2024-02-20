'It means so much to me': The NRLW star doing all she can to promote inclusiveness

Everyone should be able to enjoy the game of rugby league.
It's a pretty simple idea but one Millie Elliott knows isn't always possible.
As someone with a sister who has a Down Syndrome and a brother-in-law with autism, the NRLW star saw them and many others often excluded from footy and sport in general.
It led her to found the Trainer Group Foundation in 2022, a not-for-profit organisation which allows her to hold inclusion and accessibility workshops.
During the past two weeks, Elliott has teamed up with the NSW Rugby League and other famous NRLW faces to take the Game Changer Tour to regional areas.
Elliott was joined by fellow Roosters star and Australian international Keeley Davis in the western area and the pair visited Orange and Dubbo.
"It's very special," Elliott said of her tour.
"Knowing how much sport can really be a tool to get them to be part of the community is really important.
"Often people with disabilities or accessibility requirements, at any age, they get pushed to the back and don't often get the opportunities they deserve.
"This program is about trying to inspire them to get active and into the community."
Two, two-hour workshops for people living with a disability or accessibility requirements were run at each location, with one for school leavers and adults and the other for school-age children.
There was time in a classroom-style setting where Elliott and others spoke to participants but also listened about what it's like in their own community.
There was also the fun aspect of getting out onto the oval and throwing the ball around and working in some specialised drills.
"It means so much to me," Elliott said of people taking things from her seminars.
"I love being in this space and being able to make a difference. Not only for the participants to get a lot out of it but the support workers and family members to really notice a difference in their behaviours in different groups or in their goal-setting, or working on their strengths, or they're engaged more than normal, that's what we love."
During the Dubbo visit, the Macquarie Raiders' super tag program was a popular topic.
Run by the Raiders club in conjunction with disability and support service providers in Dubbo, the super tag competition has a focus on inclusiveness.
Super tag matches have regularly been played before Macquarie home matches while they also featured at Apex Oval prior to the 2022 NRL match at the Dubbo ground.
"We were talking to a few of them about the different teams we've been involved with and Macquarie Raiders super tag was mentioned a few times," Elliott said.
"NSW Rugby League is awesome and does a lot of organising and preparing too and it's great to have people who are passionate and show their support by getting out and doing something is how you really make a difference."
Elliott is hopeful programs like super tag will be common in all towns and cities but she's also aware it's not only about on-field action.
"Everyone we talk to wants to be part of a team in some capacity," she said.
"If they can't physically be part of the team they can still have a manager role or a coaching role or whatever it might be. There's always some way people can be involved.
"That's the biggest takeaway from this."
