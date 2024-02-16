Find out why women need to continue with cervical screening as they age

Cervical screening is important even as you age and women should be prioritising "self care".
This is the message from Joanne Phillips, a women's health nurse based in Dubbo, who provides an outreach service to the Western NSW Local Health District (LHD).
"I mainly go to Bourke, Trangie and Narromine and I do some clinics around Dubbo and I also support my team in providing some outreach clinics to their remote facilities as well," Ms Phillips told the Daily Liberal.
"I also follow the NSW Breastscreen van around with their itinerary."
Women of all ages, from school girls to 80-year-olds, visit Joanne Phillips' outreach clinic.
" ... We see lots of different issues. We mainly promote cervical screening and breast screening and bowel screening," Ms Phillips said.
"And we also provide information and education on menopause, menstrual problems, incontinence and offer a referral where required within the LHD to other staff."
Ms Phillips has a special interest in endometriosis and educates women about this through her clinics.
Health Direct states endometriosis occurs when body tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation and pain, and even affecting fertility.
Ms Philips said endometriosis affects one in 10 women and there is a lack of understanding about it in the community.
"We welcome women to come to the clinics and we do actually talk about endometriosis and do a referral and assist people with the tests if required if they're actually experiencing any difficulties," she said.
Ms Phillips will be speaking at the Dubbo Women's Festival, a free event taking place for International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, from 9.30am to 3pm at Western Plains Cultural Centre.
She said women of all ages are welcome to come to her session and hear her speak about menopause and women's health as they age.
"Mainly it's going to be menopause and beyond, and midlife and perimenopause," she said, adding that women aged around 40 to 60 would get a lot out of her speech.
" ... We're going to be looking at lifestyle and some health changes and checks that affect post-menopausal women as well - not only just the actual peri- and the menopause itself," she said.
Ms Phillips will be using her panel discussion to promote the importance of health checks as women age.
"I really want to promote health checks because I think a lot of women when they reach menopause, they think because they've got to this stage of their life, they're in their fifties and sixties, sometimes that they don't have to continue with their health checks - so they're still important," Ms Phillips said.
"So often women don't think they still need to have their cervical screening tests or they let their breast screening lapse."
Ms Phillips will be offering cervical screening on the day, by either self collection or clinician collection, and will also be able to let attendees know when they are due for their next screening.
She said women ought to have a good, thorough health check around the age of 45.
"It's mainly looking at the cholesterol, knowing their numbers, doing some heart health, making sure the cervical screening is up to date, cholesterol and their breast screening, and bowel screening also starts at 50," she said.
"So just making sure that they do those really important tests and discussing them with the doctors ... "
Ms Phillips invited all women to come to the festival because it's "an important event" and women should prioritise their health.
"I think sometimes as women, we put ourselves last on the list and we don't prioritise our self care," she said.
"So I think this is really important to come along and find out some information from the women's health and well-being experts."
Find out more about the Dubbo Women's Festival at dubbowomen.com.au
