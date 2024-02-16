How a blues legend inspired Dubbo's newest live music venue

Michael Picton was working in the family panel span business when an encounter with an American blues legend turned the course of his life in a different direction.
Mr Picton, a life-long lover of music, and his wife Gloria often travelled to the USA.
But it was a trip in 2012 which would prove the most influential after the pair met Buddy Guy.
"Meeting him was a bit of a life changing experience," Mr Picton said.
"I'd said to him 'what are you doing with your Blues bar in Chicago?'. And he said 'what do you mean you', and I said it must be hard work' and he said, 'well, if I don't do it, who will do it?'.
"So that's why we've got into doing this type of thing, trying to keep music alive. For me it's just like a game of golf or bowls."
Inspired by the encounter, the Pictons bought the old bank building on Macquarie Street in Dubbo with a dream of transforming it into an American-style blues bar.
That dream came to life in 2013 with the now-iconic Old Bank Restaurant and Bar.
When his wife Gloria reached out to Guy to tell him how he had inspired them to open their own music venue, he sent them a guitar to display - a black Fender Stratocaster with white polka dots.
Guy's guitar now has pride of place hanging on the wall in the pair's new venue, Crossroads.
Walking into the venue it's hard to believe that only months earlier it was a brightly-lit, sterile white jewelery store.
The moody lighting draws your attention to the stage ahead and the friendly faces behind the bar. The walls are adorned with a collection of guitars - some handmade, others collected.
But the most special memorabilia is in the corridor out the back - a collection of photographs of some of Dubbo's own music legends including members of The Reels.
"Both my brothers played in bands and I grew up in the time of the Battle of the Sounds and I used to go to them... so I've got a memory wall, to preserve that part of our past," Mr Picton said.
"There's a few legends that have come out of that time that come from Dubbo and some of them sort of went through the battle of the sounds."
A couple of years after opening the Old Bank Restaurant and Bar, Michael and Gloria launched the Old Bank Music shop in the building next door.
Later, the pair would sell the bar to focus on the music shop, which would move into a bigger space at the other end of Macquarie Street.
But, still eager to expand Dubbo's music scene, Mr Picton started hosting live musicians on a stage in the back of his store; 'the Crossroads Stage'.
This was how the idea for a new venue came about.
"It's awesome... it's good to move into it, give it its own identity here," he said.
"We had a couple of shows in the music shop and we had anywhere from about 40 or 50 people up to 90 people in the music shop.
"I said to Gloria, 'that's without beer, what if we added beer?'."
Mr Picton hopes the venue will be a perfect space for up-and-coming artists to cut their teeth and for established artists to play more intimate performances. And it won't just feature blues.
"We travel to America and there's a crossroads over there in Mississippi, which is a junction of 49 and 61," he said.
"I thought Dubbo is a crossroads at the junction of 32 and 39 - the Mitchell and the Newell.
"It's also a crossroads where all music comes together. We're looking at having blues and jazz, country and rock and roll... all sorts of music."
Since Crossroads opened on February 8, it's already proved popular.
"There's a lot of music in Dubbo and we just want to give people passing through Dubbo somewhere to play and the locals somewhere to play," Mr Picton said.
"We want to inspire people and have shows here on the stage. Maybe some point down the track a young talent time from four o'clock to six o'clock in the evening.
"There's a lot of young talent we don't get to see and we'd love to get them exposure."
To complement Crossroads, the Old Bank Music Shop has also been rebranded as a tribute to Buddy Guy, now named Legends after his blues club in Chicago; Buddy Guy's Legends.
Crossroads is located at 80 Macquarie Street, Dubbo. The venue is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 4:00pm onwards.
For information about upcoming shows at Crossroads keep an eye on Crossroad Bar Dubbo's Facebook page.
