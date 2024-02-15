Women's health doctor reveals how to identify menopause and find help

There is a lack of knowledge in the community about menopause - even among the women whom it affects.
Dr Pethidia Mango wants to encourage women to seek help and advice from a healthcare professional, and she will be addressing the topic through her involvement in the Dubbo Women's Festival.
Dr Mango is a Dubbo-based general practioner interested in women's and sexual health, and has extensive experience in the fields of contraception, menopause and adolescent health.
Menopause is the time in life when women stop having monthly periods, marking the natural end of the reproductive stage when their ovaries no longer have eggs to release.
According to Health Direct, most Australian women experience menopause between 45 and 60 years of age, and the average age of menopause is 51 years. A woman has reached menopause when they have gone 12 months without having their period.
Dr Mango said menopause can be a long process, and some women can also experience early menopause, also known as perimenopause.
"This is something that you can talk about with your different health providers," Dr Mango said.
"There's help at hand if you're struggling during that phase of your life - because it's not just one day of menopause, there's the whole perimenopause, premenopause [phase].
"It's a huge transition and it takes years for some people and some people struggle, and say they did not realise what was going on."
According to Dr Mango, women in their forties can start experiencing physical, emotional, psychological, and sexual symptoms, which will eventually lead to their period stopping.
"You just don't wake up and it happens overnight," Dr Mango said.
"It's years for some - five years, for some two years, for some eight years [for example]. Some people will tell you, I started having symptoms at the age of 42 but my period stopped at 52. So it's a whole transition."
Dr Mango said it sometimes begins with periods becoming irregular. For some people, their periods might become heavier, and for others, their periods might become lighter.
Women who experience premenstrual symptoms like headaches and moodiness might find that these symptoms get worse. Other women who didn't experience these symptoms throughout their life might experience them in the lead up to menopause.
Dr Mango said it was caused by hormones going up and down.
"Sometimes the estrogen is low, sometimes the progesterone is low and that will give you all those kind of premenstrual symptoms," Dr Mango said.
There are also physical symptoms, which can include fatigue and tiredness, joint pains, and just not feeling OK. Irritability and mood swings are also common, as are hot flushes.
In addition, there are sexual symptoms, including a dry vagina, loss of libido, and not having orgasms, Dr Mango said.
Dr Mango said the age of 40 was the best time to begin general checkups and see a healthcare provider about menopause.
"Have your blood pressure checked, make sure your pap smears - what we call cervical screening now - is up to date, and breast screening as well," she said.
"Go to your GP to start off with and from there the GP can work out where [else to go because] it's collaborative care where you need other people to be part of this."
Some people might need to see a psychologist. Others might need to see a dietitian.
"The first port of call should be your GP or your women's health nurse," Dr Mango said.
The inaugural Dubbo Women's Festival is a free event taking place for International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, from 9.30am to 3pm at Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Organised around the theme of 'Seasons of a Woman's Life,' the event will include opportunities for relaxation, care, information, and connection for women of all ages and life stages.
Women will have opportunities to engage with health and well-being services and social communities, from panel discussions to displays and one-on-one interactions.
Find out more at dubbowomen.com.au
