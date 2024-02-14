Men armed with knives demand money, drugs before punching a woman in the face

Two men allegedly armed with knives have forced entry into Dubbo home and threatened the occupants.
The alleged incident occurred about 5pm on Monday, February 12.
The two men forced entry into the Macquarie Street home and demanded cash and drugs. They then punched a woman in the face.
Police were told the men were known to the home's occupants.
Following inquiries, about 7am on Tuesday, February 13, officers went to a home in Leavers Street and arrested an 18-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with robbery in company, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence armed, and common assault.
The man appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday, April 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.