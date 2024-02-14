Todhunter's All Stars debut the next step in her impressive journey

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Taneka Todhunter.
She signed a development deal with the Parramatta Eels, went on to make her NRLW debut and then earned selection in the Prime Minister's XIII side and played in Papua New Guinea.
Todhunter will line up for the women's Indigenous All Stars team at Townsville on Friday night, her first time representing the side at the highest level.
Todhunter will line up for the women's Indigenous All Stars team at Townsville on Friday night, her first time representing the side at the highest level.
"It's unreal honestly," she said.
"Words can't really describe how it feels for me to represent my people."
The crafty dummyhalf will start in jersey 14 for the All Stars, a position she has played all of her NRLW matches in.
Starting off the bench, Todhunter will no doubt be in conversations with her coach about her role.
Fortunately for the Dubbo junior, her coach is someone she already has a relationship with.
Trangie's Jess Skinner was named to coach the All Stars side earlier this year, a reward for her work over the years and Todhunter can't wait to reconnect with her mentor.
"It's so good to have a familiar face," she said.
"She was actually my first women's representative coach back home.
"I think her being my coach (now) is again something really special."
Reigning Dally M Medal winner Tamika Upton is one of the biggest names in the Indigenous side with a host of State of Origin stars also selected.
Training alongside some of the best players in the game is something Todhunter admitted has taken some getting used to.
"I'm a bit sore just running against them and tackling them," she said.
"But it is good, playing alongside so many experienced players I can lean on them when I need it."
A photo was released on the NRL's social media on Tuesday afternoon featuring both the Indigenous men's and women's sides together for a group photo.
That particular opportunity gave Todhunter the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Welllington's Kotoni Staggs, Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr.
