Wellington jail inmate charged over foiled murder plot of west Sydney rappers

A Wellington jail inmate has been charged over the failed murder plot of four west Sydney rappers.
The four alleged targets, who live in Sydney's north-west, were the would-be victims of a "criminal cell" employed to kill them on behalf of an organised crime syndicate, police previously said.
The men, Pio 'YP' Misa, Dahcell 'Celly14' Ramos, Spencer 'Spenny' Magalogo and Jerome 'J Emz' Misa, were members of a popular drill rap group called OneFour.
In December 2022, State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad - together with the NSW Crime Commission - established Strike Force Tromperie to investigate the activities of an international criminal syndicate hailing from Lebanon.
During inquiries under Strike Force Tromperie, detectives identified a 26-year-old man was allegedly coordinating an off-shoot criminal cell who were taking on contract work - sometimes from rival criminal networks - to carry out serious and violent crime such as murders and kidnappings on their behalf.
Police will allege in court the criminal cell were conspiring to murder the four high-profile men on behalf of another network.
In January 2024, police charged two men and obtained an arrest warrant for a man believed to be offshore for their involvement in the offshoot cell.
Following further inquiries, at about 11am on Monday, February 12, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested a 28-year-old man.
The man was charged with seven offences, including conspire and agree to murder, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and participate in criminal group.
He was remanded in custody to next appear before Campbelltown Local Court on March 27.
Investigations under Strike Force Tromperie continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.