Powell 'all smiles' as he continues to enjoy his debut Rams season

While most kids his age are dreaming of playing in the NRL, 15-year-old Tyreike Powell is just focusing on enjoying his first Western Rams experience.
The South Dubbo Raiders junior is in the midst of the Andrew Johns Cup season, one which brings together the best under 16s players from across Country NSW and he couldn't be happier.
A versatile forward, Powell has featured in Western's opening two matches of the season at either prop or in the second row.
With coach Tony Woolnough spoilt for options, Powell admitted he is just happy to run out in the Rams green and white.
"It's been good, it's been exciting and I've loved every moment of it," he said.
"There have been some tough games here and there but some good games as well."
Most coaches love players who are happy to take on different roles and positions on the field, something Powell is more than willing to do.
"I'm happy to play anywhere," he said.
"I was happy to play in the front row and just run straight and hard."
Taking on some of the best players for his age group in the state may be daunting for some but now Powell.
The Dubbo College South Campus student still has another year in the under 16s at South Dubbo and already attracted the attention of some higher-level coaches.
Macquarie Raiders under 18s coach Carl Moss is one of those.
"The under 18s coach is an assistant for Rams and he wanted me to go down and train," Powell said.
"Not right now (I can't play) because of my age because I'm still 15 (years old) but once I turn 16 I should be able to get a couple of games in the under 18s.
A strong nucleus of the squad comes from the Group 11 region and they didn't waste any time getting to know each other.
"We've got a good couple of boys in there and I know a lot of them because we played in the under 14 cubs together," he said.
The Rams were impressive against Riverina last weekend, winning the match comfortably in the end at Cowra 34-12.
However, the team will shift their focus now to hosting the winless Monaro Colts at Parkes on February 18.
Coming off a victory themselves, Powell said they should be pretty confident with how they are performing right now.
"It was a good bounce back last week, the boys were all smiles and all teeth after the game so it was good to see," he said.
Sunday's match will kick-off at 10am.
