22 high-risk domestic violence offenders arrested in region

Twenty-two people from across the region were arrested as part of a statewide crackdown on high-risk domestic violence offenders.
From Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, February 10, officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District arrested 22 offenders and laid 39 charges as part of Operation Amarok V.
Officers from all police area commands and police districts in NSW, as well as various proactive and specialist units, were involved in the operation.
A total of 590 people were arrested, and 1183 charges laid. Of those arrested, 229 were wanted by police for serious domestic violence offences.
Police minister Yasmin Catley said the success of the first Operation Amarok of 2024 should serve as a strong message.
"Operation Amarok V is the largest ever crackdown on dangerous domestic and family violence offenders, with the ultimate goal being to safeguard the community and reduce the incidence of serious harm or death," said Minister Catley.
"This operation is unique in that it involves police strategically targeting and apprehending high-risk domestic violence offenders by using criminal profiling to identify those individuals who have both the intent and the capability to commit serious offences."
Throughout the four-day operation, police also conducted 131 Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) compliance searches and 5,493 Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders (ADVOs).
In the Orana Mid-Western Police District, officers completed 224 ADVO checks and 33 bail compliance checks.
Deputy police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the latest Operation Amarok has once again proved to be a successful operation.
"Operation Amarok V enables us to address domestic and family violence with the seriousness it warrants, akin to organised crime and homicide," Mr Lanyon said.
"It's about precision in targeting the most dangerous offenders; the ones who pose a significant threat to victims, to family members, to other members of the community
"Operation Amarok V incorporates methods that enable us to find the individuals we need to target and to act swiftly and effectively in apprehending them before they have the chance to commit further serious harm."
