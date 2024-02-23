Hearing reveals two of the biggest challenges facing our water supply

Between water restrictions, boil water alerts and drinking water still without fluoride, Dubbo's had more than its fair share of water woes in recent years.
But what are the biggest issues facing Dubbo's water supply?
Speaking before a parliamentary inquiry, Luke Ryan, director of infrastructure at the Dubbo Regional Council, revealed two major challenges facing the city's water security.
"One of the difficulties we're facing is staff attraction and retention," Mr Ryan said, answering a question put forward by independent MP Helen Dalton.
"Understanding what we need to do to make the industry more attractive and having that minimum level of qualifications being set as a trade for some of these things, whereas we don't do that."
The second major challenge Mr Ryan flagged was finding ways to diversify the city's water supply, including recycling waste water.
"We've got to look at novel ways of doing that. Traditionally, it's surface water and groundwater," he told the committee.
"[Council's manager of water supply strategy] talked about reuse of effluent and how we can make that more streamlined. It is a very complex process. The reason for that is that it's about protecting human health as well.
"So we've got to make sure that within our regulators there is confidence that implementing these sorts of treatments for the provision of drinking water is carefully considered."
The comments came during a public hearing by the Joint Select Committee on Protecting Local Water Utilities from Privatisation held at the Dubbo RSL Club on February, 13.
The parliamentary inquiry will help the NSW government to develop recommendations that are aimed at securing public ownership of local water utilities in areas that are not serviced by Sydney Water or Hunter Water.
It follows new legislation passed by the government ensuring public ownership of Sydney Water and Hunter Water.
"This will be a very important inquiry to the 1.8 million people in regional communities who depend on local water utilities for safe and affordable water supply and sewerage services," committee chair Stephen Lawrence said.
In Dubbo, the committee heard from representatives of the Dubbo Regional Council, the Bogan Shire Council, the Walgett Shire Council, the Brewarrina Shire Council and the Cowra Council.
Doug Moorby, technical chairman of the Orana Water Utilities Alliance, also gave evidence at the hearing. The group represents 13 local-government-owned water utilities in the region.
He agreed it was a challenge for rural councils to find skilled staff and said privatisation could exacerbate the problem.
"We have actually got involved in mutual assistance - providing assistance to each other at times of crisis - with operators and staff," he said.
"Most of the staff in the smaller utilities...do both water and sewer. In some of the major centres, it's just one or the other.
"Any splitting out of utilities or forming of private entities...would have a retrograde step on those utilities, because suddenly you lose half your staff to go off to work in water alone, because that is usually what happens with those things."
Mr Moorby - who is also utilities manager at Narromine council - said one of the ideas the alliance has pitched to the government is a regional water training facility.
"We need to be able to bring the trainers to us, not send our staff away to the east coast for training," he said.
"It puts them at a disadvantage of being far away from home and, in a lot of cases, off-country - and a lot of our western operators are Indigenous persons. In fact, 50 per cent of my crew is.
"To be able to train them on-country, where they are comfortable and happy, and to be able to bring quality trainers to them is a major aspirational goal of our alliance and one of our key projects that we have floated."
The Dubbo hearing was the third hearing of the committee. The full transcript of the proceedings can be found on the NSW Parliament's website.
