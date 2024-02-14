Defending premiers return to work: Photos from Dubbo CYMS' pre-season

Dubbo CYMS is quickly putting last year's triumph behind them and focusing on more success in 2024.
The Fishies defeated the Mudgee Dragons in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final last season and work for the title defence is already well under way.
CYMS has been training twice a week at the Riverbank Ovals and Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre captured plenty of moments from one of the most recent sessions.
Most of the familiar faces are back again in first grade, with coach Shawn Townsend also returning for his fourth season at the helm.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.