Perfect location for a relaxed lifestyle

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday February 16: 135 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 135 Wingewarra Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
This beautifully maintained and renovated circa 1900 Federation era home consists of four bedrooms and boasts stunning timber floorboards, built-in robes and ceiling fans.
Situated on an easily maintained block, there is adequate space for entertaining family and friends, letting the kids play on the lawn, or spending time in the workshop in the large double shed which has rear lane access. Listing agent Samuel Shooter said with a relaxed heritage charm that is set in the middle of town, this home had so much to offer. "Whether you love hosting dinner parties and barbecues or you enjoy a quieter lifestyle, with a modern kitchen and large dining area, entertaining will be a joy in this home.
"If a quieter lifestyle is what you love, there is no better way to relax than to unwind with a good book in the formal lounge area that overlooks established trees or enjoy a meal and a movie in the main living area," he said. "With a generously sized outdoor area that looks out onto a big backyard with well-maintained lawn, there is plenty of room for you to create your own oasis."
Set behind a white picket fence and an established hedge, 135 Wingewarra Street's rendered finish, tin roof, and attractive facade creates a visually rich experience from the moment you lay eyes on it. Inside, high ceilings and timber floorboards are timeless features you're sure to enjoy and with the comfort and ease created by recent renovations, this home truly is a pleasure to return to at the end of the day.
The renovation has added an attractive colour palette, pressed tin ceilings, stylish kitchen with Falcon oven and stovetop, and a beautifully appointed bathroom with floor to ceiling tiles. With literally no work required inside or out, this property is undoubtedly one of the more premier original builds in the CBD area. Othwer features include insightful storage options, ample paved space outside, and rear yard access with lovely lawns and gardens.
Conveniently located in the heart of Dubbo you are spoilt for choice with nearby places to visit. Directly across the road from Paramount Tennis Club, you can enjoy a hit of tennis and then a relaxing cup of coffee at Creo Café located inside the Cultural Centre while you explore new and exciting exhibitions. The home is only 550 metres from Dubbo Showground, 650m to Elston Park and 800m to Dubbo Square Shopping Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.