Perfect location for a relaxed lifestyle

Situated on an easily maintained block, there is adequate space for entertaining family and friends, letting the kids play on the lawn, or spending time in the workshop in the large double shed which has rear lane access. Listing agent Samuel Shooter said with a relaxed heritage charm that is set in the middle of town, this home had so much to offer. "Whether you love hosting dinner parties and barbecues or you enjoy a quieter lifestyle, with a modern kitchen and large dining area, entertaining will be a joy in this home.

