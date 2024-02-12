'$18,000 of drugs': Man facing charges after his vehicle was stopped

Police allegedly found $18,000 worth of prohibited drugs when they stopped a vehicle in Dubbo on Saturday, February 10.
The driver has been charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, and two counts of supply prohibited drug.
Shortly after midnight, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District stopped a Kia Sorento on Bultje Street, Dubbo, to speak with the driver.
Police then searched the vehicle where they allegedly located and seized 8.5g cocaine, 17.2g methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
These items were seized to undergo forensic examination. Police said the seized drugs have an estimated potential street value of more than $18,000.
The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged. Police said the man will face court on February 13.
He was given conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday 24 April 2024.
