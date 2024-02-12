Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

'$18,000 of drugs': Man facing charges after his vehicle was stopped

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 13 2024 - 10:15am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police allegedly found $18,000 worth of prohibited drugs when they stopped a vehicle in Dubbo on Saturday, February 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.