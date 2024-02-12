Mitchell Highway reopens after multi-car crash is cleared

UPDATE
The Mitchell Highway is now fully reopened after a crash caused delays on Tuesday morning.
The incident at Rosedale Road was attended to by emergency services but has since been cleared.
EARLIER
Locals and tourists using the Mitchell Highway near Dubbo Regional Airport have been told to expect delays after a multi-car crash on Tuesday morning.
Live Traffic is reporting a car crash including multiple vehicles just northwest of the airport at Rosedale Road at 8:06am.
Travellers have been told to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time.
Alternating slow/stop traffic conditions are in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
Emergency services including NSW Police, Transport for NSW and a tow truck are on site.
As of 8:30am, there were no diversions in place.
Recent data revealed vehicle crashes on Dubbo's highways are collision hotspots with 805 incidents between 2018 and 2022.
The latest updates are available via Live Traffic NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.