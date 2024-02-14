How Dubbo can prepare for the future of electric vehicle tourism

As more people buy electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure is becoming just as important as petrol stations.
Dubbo, which is a stopover point for many towns in the central west and further inland, welcomes EV tourism - but is the city's infrastructure up to scratch?
According to Dubbo's mayor, the city is ready for Australia's EV future, and "range anxiety" when visiting the locale is decreasing.
People who drive EVs need to utilise public chargers when touring and it's "incredibly important" to have good public charging infrastructure to attract tourists.
"People will stop at those places that have got EV charging infrastructure and they'll bypass ones that haven't got it," Mathew Dickerson, mayor of Dubbo, told the Daily Liberal.
"People often talk about range anxiety with EVs, but it's not really range anxiety, it's charge anxiety. In other words, as you're driving along, you're looking for where the next charge is."
Clr Dickerson said people who drive petrol cars are used to petrol stations being commonplace in the regions, however the new aim is to ensure there are enough charging points for people driving EVs.
There are a handful of public chargers around Dubbo, ranging in speed. This includes super-fast chargers owned by Tesla and NRMA, and there is also a three-phase charger at the Dubbo Showground.
Some businesses like motels and restaurants like McDonald's also offer chargers for their customers.
Clr Dickerson said Dubbo, which is a through-point for many travellers as it's the point where five highways meet, needed to offer an array of charging options - otherwise EV drivers might not come through the city.
He said Dubbo was already "well catered for" when it comes to charging options for EV owners, and the number on offer would need to grow as EV ownership increased.
The council obtained some grants in recent years, and added two fast charging stations to the nearby town of Wellington, as well as two at the tourist destination, Wellington Caves.
When asked about the government's proposed fuel efficiency standards for vehicles, which could make EVs more accessible;e in the future, Clr Dickerson said he thought "private industry" had a role in adding to the options available.
"I think you'll find that petrol stations will start to add to the infrastructure," Clr Dickerson said.
He added, in Sydney, there were more chargers available at wineries, motels and shopping malls.
Clr Dickerson called electric vehicles "the future".
"There is no doubt about it. The convenience, the flexibility, the performance, the cost effectiveness. There are so many reasons apart from the climate that people will drive EVs, and I've been driving one as my main car since 2016," he said.
At Wellington, the council has seen 82 charges over the calendar year - about six or seven per month. Because the chargers are 'fast' and not 'super-fast', people spend more time in the town, buying coffee, eating, and checking out the sights. The average length of stay was 107 minutes per charge.
The charger at Wellington Caves had 22 charging sessions in six months - about four per month.
Orana Motel manager, Garry Hunt, said having two EV chargers for customer use had attracted people to stay at the motel.
"We've got three [EVs] in at the moment who have all booked because we've got the charger and they're using the chargers between the three of them," Mr Hunt said.
"People actually book and they have on their booking they wish to reserve a charger ... we're getting those bookings that others aren't getting."
He said about one EV per fortnight came to the motel. He also obtained business from other tourists travelling through town who come to him when the pubic chargers were out of operation, which he said happened from time to time.
"If they're not being used by guess we allow them [with a fee]", he said.
Mr Hunt said providing charging points for EVs was "essential" business.
"It's fairly important in towns like Dubbo to have more than one option to cater for tourists coming through," he said.
"We've had one that's come and charged ... and they've re-booked and stayed with us on their return trip, so it's well worth it."
The Daily Liberal asked the NRMA how many people had used their Dubbo EV charger in the past month.
Though they were "unable to get access to the monthly data usage", a spokesperson said the charger had "enabled approximately 130,000 kilometres of travel in the last 12 months".
"While there is no means of determining where drivers charging at the Dubbo charger have originated from the importance of these chargers in regional areas is critical," the spokesperson said.
"NRMA's regional charging network ensures that EV owners and tourists can visit these towns without fear of running out of charge.
"This is critical for local tourism. These chargers will also be important for local residents who may want to buy an electric vehicle."
