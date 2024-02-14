Pools, toilets and overgrown blocks: what to look out for at the council meeting

Thursday night will be the first Dubbo Regional Council meeting of 2024.
Here are just five of the issues on the agenda:
Spicers Creek Wind Farm Planning Agreement
Dubbo Regional Council is considering a planning agreement with Squadron Energy for the proposed Spicers Creek Wind Farm.
A planning agreement is a deal between the council and a developer that often requires the developer to fund infrastructure or amenities.
Wen approved, the wind farm will have a value of $2 billion. It will consist of 117 wind turbine generators with a generating capacity of 700 megawatts. Of those turbines, 106 are planned for the Dubbo Regional Council area.
If the council agrees to the planning agreement, it could provide the organisation $30 million for the life of the project.
Cameron Park toilets and a toilet strategy
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey has put forward a notice of motion on the need for more toilets at Cameron Park in Wellington.
He's expected to ask staff if the toilets can be included in the upcoming budget.
Meanwhile, councillor Josh Black will call for the council to develop a public toilet strategy or policy.
Cr Blacks wants "the CEO to provide a report to council with a draft policy, addressing the areas that the policy would cover; to be broad and include those to do with the provision of toilets, design, style, fitting out and other associated categories, as per similar policies.".
Overgrown block policy
According to the report, in the 2022/23 financial year the council received 267 reports of overgrown blocks in the local government area.
It has led to the need for a policy on how the council will enforce compliance of overgrown blocks on private land and when court action will be taken.
An overgrown block is one with grass that's more than 30 centimetres high.
Tamworth Street precinct update
Cr Black asked the council staff for an update on the roadworks at the Tamworth Street precinct.
The response states the street's reconstruction works are scheduled to start in the second week of March. It's expected to take 13 weeks to be completed.
Meanwhile, the Tamworth and Darling street roundabout pavement reconstruction has been deferred until the 2024/25 financial year.
"Investigations have revealed that the water mains will need to be relocated within the vicinity of the roundabout as part of the proposed road works," the response from the council says.
"The design for the water main is under way and the water main works are expected to commence in May 2024 and be completed in late June 2024."
Management of the public pools
The management of the public pools will also be raised.
In July, the council made the decision to have Belgravia Leisure take over the management of the pool.
Speaking at the time, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said it was a good move by the council because "there was a cost saving to our ratepayers".
Cr Black wants to see if the management can be returned back in house.
