'I'm loving it': Maslin making the most of her Panthers' opportunity

Kirby Maslin knows all too well just how impressive the Penrith Panthers are as a club and it's something she is experiencing first-hand.
The Forbes product is currently in the middle of her second Tarsha Gale Cup competition with the Panthers, a club notorious for developing Central West talent.
The likes of Dubbo's Isaah Yeo and Temora's Liam Martin are just two players who have come through the grades at the club.
Now, Maslin is making a path on her own.
"I'm loving it, it's really good," the versatile back said.
"This is my second year. I think it's just the culture and the community of the club (which stands out)."
From starring for the Lachlan District under 18s in 2023 to getting a gig at the best rugby league club in the country, Maslin has come a long way.
Capable of playing anywhere in the backline and in the halves, Maslin has played a number of positions for the Panthers so far in 2024.
It was in the centres last weekend where they took on the South Sydney Rabbitohs and scored a try.
On the other side of the field was one of Maslin's good friends and fellow Central West gun Georgie Coote, who started on the wing for Souths.
With a handful of players from the country now heading down to Sydney to play, the Panthers gun said she couldn't have imagined lining up for Penrith.
"It's really good to see, I grew up with Georgie Coote so it's crazy to be playing rep footy against her," she said.
The Panthers are one of seven clubs in the NRL to not have a team in the women's competition, something they've already stated is in their future plans.
While she still has a way to go until then, Maslin is just hoping to consistently play each week.
"I just want to keep playing good footy and enjoying it," she said.
"Everyone is just keen to play footy."
Travelling to and from matches/training sessions around the Western area is already time-consuming enough for most people.
But for Maslin, she admitted not even her teammates believe how far she travels for games.
"We travel Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday four-and-a-half hours from home and then back that night or we'd stay the night," she said.
"It's a lot of travelling. When I say I am two hours past Bathurst the girls don't believe me."
