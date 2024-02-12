All the photos from a morning of multicultural connections

Our photographer was there to capture all the action as Dubbo's multicultural community came together for A World of Cultural Connections.
The event, held on Saturday, February 10, featured food tastings from around the world, music, dance and crafts.
Attendees also had an opportunity to talk to people from other countries and learn more about their cultures.
Migrant support officer at connecting community services Khaled Taleb, who is himself a migrant from Lebanon, said the event helps Dubbo's growing multicultural community celebrate their differences and find common ground.
"We believe that diversity brings strength and unity to the region and that immigrants can contribute to the local economy and culture," he said.
"We want to show our support for those who have come to the region to make a better life for themselves and their families. Immigrants can bring with them skills and perspectives that will shape the region's future."
