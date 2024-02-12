Brand-new facility approved to be built on former RAAF base

The former RAAF base site will soon be home to a new childcare facility after a new business was approved by Dubbo Regional Council.
MAAS Group Properties were approved to construct a centre-based childcare facility on Spitfire Drive.
The approved facility will feature a 132-place capacity and will be opposite the current takeaway premises.
A total of 22 staff members will be required if the childcare centre is to be at capacity.
Seven activity rooms will be built with ages ranging from 0-2 years to 3-5 years.
The heritage-listed former RAAF base had been vacant for several years before Guzman y Gomez and Dominos set up a location within the complex.
Before then, the empty site was used for COVID testing.
A new Bunnings store was previously approved by the council to be built on-site before falling through.
