Narromine says 'no': Resounding rejection for waste plant in survey

Residents of Narromine have said a resounding "no" to a proposal to build a waste-to-energy recycling plant just outside the town.
The Narwonah Energy Project is a "renewable energy and circular chemicals" facility proposed to be built along the inland rail line, about 12 kilometres outside Narromine.
The group behind the proposal, Asia Pacific Waste Solutions (APWS), said the plant would transform organic waste into renewable energy and renewable fuels.
However, residents are concerned about the possible environmental and economic impacts of shipping in train-loads of waste to be processed at the plant.
95 per cent of respondents to a recent survey by the Narromine Shire Positive Change Community Group said they did not support the development, which could bring in waste from major cities to be processed.
The survey - which was available online and in-person at community meetings - was completed by more than 4000 shire residents, or, over 65 per cent of the council area's residents.
Bruce Maynard, the group's spokesperson, welcomed the large response to the survey.
"Narromine should give itself a thumbs up today for responding in huge numbers and saying clearly that the community will be the deciding what comes to the shire and under what circumstances," he said.
"It is often said nowadays that people don't care- don't want to be involved... well the residents of Narromine Shire have shown up to be counted in amazing numbers, in person and online.
"You've proved those sayings wrong!"
Still in its early stages, there are no plans locked in for the plant yet.
The Narromine Shire Positive Change Community Group was formed in December 2023 in response to concerns about the Narwonah project.
Tracy Dignum, director of APWS, said the facility would use "anaerobic digestion" and "gasification" technology to convert organic waste into biofuel and useful chemicals.
"The first bit is what's called anaerobic digestion, where we can take all the food waste and green matter that comes to us and convert that into fertiliser, gas for power generation and carbon dioxide, which they use for growing tomatoes," he explained.
"The other part of our process is what we call gasification and that's where we have what's like a big pot of soup that we can extract different things out of."
But Mr Maynard said the proposal doesn't pass the pub test.
"There's two major cities at the end of the inland rail, on top and bottom, so Narromine could become, given the information that they've provided, the receptacle for rubbish for the whole eastern seaboard," Mr Maynard said.
"A very aged but wise Narromine resident suggested that our new Narromine Shire slogan may be, 'please come and have a dump on us!'"
