See the photos from opening of contemporary Aboriginal art exhibition

The opening of Ceremony: 4th Indigenous Art Triennial from the National Gallery of Australia took place at Western Plains Cultural Centre on Saturday, February 10.
The special guest speaker was Bruce Johnson-McLean, who is the assistant director of Indigenous engagement at the National Gallery.
The is the National Gallery's flagship exhibition of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.
Light refreshments were provided during the two-hour opening ceremony, where Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson also spoke.
