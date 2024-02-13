Photos from the latest round of junior cricket action

The cricket season is heating up.
There's only a handful of rounds left before finals in junior and senior competition and every win is now even more important.
The stars of the future were on show on the weekend as they did all they could to push their teams towards grand final glory.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was in attendance to capture some of the best moments from the under 12s B game between CYMS and Newtown.
CYMS came out on top in the match to remain in top spot on the ladder heading into the final round of the regular season.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
