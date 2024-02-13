Local businesses 'dig deep' for survivors of domestic violence

Local businesses are getting behind a fundraiser to support a soon-to-open women's refuge.
The Orchard Dubbo - a women's and children's refuge to be operated by Housing Plus - is under construction, with plans to be operational by mid-2024.
While Housing Plus has government funding to build and staff the facility, they're hoping the community "digs deep" to help furnish the four units.
"We are extremely excited to be bringing this vital service to the Dubbo community," said Rochelle Monaghan, fundraising and engagement coordinator at Housing Plus.
"Creating a welcoming, supportive space for women and children is extremely important in facilitating their journey to recovery, all while giving them the option of staying in their community."
On Friday, March 8, Housing Plus is holding a fundraising event to raise funds to buy essential items such as furniture, linen and décor for the Orchard.
The intention is that families will be able bring everything from their units at the Orchard with them when they move out and into private accommodation.
One local business which is supporting the fundraiser is the Macquarie Credit Union.
"We are proud to support this cause, contributing to the construction and necessities required for The Orchard to be a welcoming space," Matt Bow, general manager, said.
"The Orchard provides a safe choice for women and children, allowing them to stay in their community amidst support networks, while minimising disruptions to their daily lives,"
Natural resource management company the Impax Group has also pledged its support.
"Domestic violence is unacceptable, and the consequences are profound," managing director Terry O'Shaughnessy said.
"We are proud to be supporting Housing Plus in their efforts to help women and children safely escape domestic and family violence and rebuild their lives."
The construction of the Orchard Dubbo follows the success of the Orchard in Orange, which opened in November 2020 and has already welcomed hundreds of women and children.
Housing Plus CEO Jason Cantelo said it was one of the first facilities to be built on a core and cluster model which is now being adopted across Australia.
"[In] the traditional refuge model you have bedrooms that the women and children have as their only private space and then there's a communal kitchen and bathroom and so on, sometimes they'll have their own bathroom but often it's a shared bathroom," he said.
"That has for a long time been seen as not fit for purpose and this model you have self-contained units so the women and children have the privacy of their own unit that supplies everything."
Units in the Orchard are the same size as a normal apartment and each have their own bathroom, kitchen and laundry. The units are all built around an administration space with on-site support for women and children.
"That can include legal services, or counselling services or children's services that are provided for women and children on site," Mr Cantelo said.
"Then there's also a communal area where there's a lounge and commercial kitchen and break out spaces where women and children can hang out together outside of their own units.
"We find that it gets really well utilised. Women and kids can just hang out together and the idea is to normalise their environment while they're going through a really stressful and traumatic period."
The fundraising event will run from 6:00pm in the Savannah Room at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo and will feature inspiring guest speakers sharing their stories.
Tickets are available for purchase at 123 Tix.
