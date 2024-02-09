'Beautiful' new van keeping Dubbo fed and youth off the streets

A new PCYC food van will not only allow members of the public to get a feed, but will help support disadvantaged young people.
The $63,000 van was officially launched in Dubbo on Friday, February 9.
PCYC volunteer and manager for the food van Pete Rendell has volunteered with the PCYC for 15 years. He said last PCYC van had been from 1996.
Mr Rendell said they had been recently told that the old van "could blow up" because it was fitted with an ordinary barbecue, unlike the specialised equipment needed.
In February 2023, the NSW Government secured $63,000 for the King King catering trailer. Mr Rendell was instrumental in fitting out the new van "from one end to the other" in collaboration with local tradespeople.
As well as the "beautiful" new van being more safe than the old one, Mr Rendell said it was also large enough that the workers could stand up in it.
"We're very proud to march it up against any other food van... We only sell top-of-the-line food," he said.
Dubbo PCYC manager Sonya Rath said all of the money raised from the food van would go straight back into the club.
"We have a lot of free programs at the club. Our Friday night U-NITES is a very big attraction for young people in town, especially those kids who might be having a little bit of a harder time in life," she said.
"We get about 150 to 200 kids who come and do activities in our space."
Those young people are supplied with food, as well as transport as transport to and from the PCYC.
"I think we're one of the preeminent youth organisations and in conjunction with police, all the programs we do [are to] try and get kids back on the right track," Ms Rath said.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said the diversionary programs run by the PCYC had a great impact.
"They run things that give younger people a meaning and a capacity to learn something new or be involved in something different and keep them fed, get them home safely at night and off the streets," he said.
But to keep the PCYC food van strong, volunteers were always needed, Mr Rendell said.
About 10 people are needed to take the money, cook the food and serve it.
"I can get the van to the site and have it stop but I can't work all the windows and everything. We need volunteers. The van is set up for easy work," Mr Rendell said.
