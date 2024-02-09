Man charged with drink-driving didn't realise he was over the limit

A 44-year-old man who drove his car after a night of drinking at a work Christmas party pleaded guilty to being two times over the legal limit.
Peter Victor Weber, of Minore Road Dubbo, pleaded guilty to drive with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
Court documents state that at 8.15am on Saturday, December 23 police stopped a Mitsubishi Triton Utility at a stationary random breath test site on Whylandra Street.
Police approached the car and spoke with Weber, asking him to show them his driver's licence.
Weber was then subject to a roadside breath test that produced a positive result.
He was arrested, searched and placed in the rear of the police vehicle before being taken to Dubbo Police Station for another breath test.
Weber told the police he had consumed a lot of Hahn 3.5 beers while at a Christmas party and afterwards at his home the night before driving his car.
The breath test returned a positive reading of 0.087 grams.
Weber was issued with a suspended licence notice before being released from police custody and taken back to his home.
Weber's solicitor told the court he was "quite embarrassed" and "well aware of the consequences".
"He drank too much at a Christmas party and didn't get enough sleep...he was hungover and foggy but didn't think he was over the limit," the solicitor said.
"If he had known he wouldn't have driven...he acknowledges there could've been victims."
Magistrate Gary Wilson said the majority of people that come before the court for drink driving offences were because they were caught the morning after drinking.
"They don't realise how much they drank the night before and then drive the next morning," he said.
Weber was put on a 10 month conditional release order without conviction.
