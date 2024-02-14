THROWBACK THURSDAY | Photos from January 1989 - Part 2

We've scoured the Daily Liberal archived editions to present this look back in time.
So sit back and take a walk down memory lane as we revisit January1989.
What do you remember from 1989?
You can look back at part 1 of January 1989 here.
Have an event you'd like our photographers to cover or do you have some photos you've taken you would like to submit? Get in touch via mail@dailyliberal.com.au.
See more of our Throwback Thursday galleries here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.