Environmentally-friendly aircraft will be in Dubbo sooner than you think

Dubbo Regional Airport could soon be home to a brand-new environmentally-friendly aircraft from as early as 2027.
Aviation Logistics, owners of Air Link, AirMed and Chartair have purchased 10 Vertiia eVTOL aircraft as they aim to bring zero-emission flying to the forefront of air travel in Australia.
With a base in Dubbo, Aviation Logistics will officially receive the first aircraft in more than two years.
The Vertiia aircraft is a hybrid electric-hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft, similar to a helicopter.
Until then, company executive director Matthew Kline said there is a hope Dubbo will be home to at least one of the new aircraft.
"That would be the plan, ASML (Aero) the manufacturer they've got a target date of 2027 so that is when our first plane is meant to be delivered," he said.
"Following that it would be a staggered delivery of the other nine and Dubbo would be one of the targeted places.
"We have seven bases across Australia and they would be strategically placed around depending on the requirements at the time."
Aviation Logistics currently boasts a fleet of 70 aircraft and has a team of more than 250 employees across their seven sites but their newest purchase will be their most eco-friendly yet.
"They basically just pump out water vapour so it's great for the environment," Mr Kline said.
The company will also have the option to buy 10 additional aircraft going forward something Mr Kline said they will look into.
"It does a few things for us, the maintenance costs are a lot lower because there are fewer moving parts," he said.
"The green footprint is a big plus and a new aircraft is a plus, our smaller ones now are getting a bit older and there are no replacements coming through for them with new technology."
Fellow executive director for Aviation Logistics Mark Wardrop echoed Mr Kline's thoughts.
"We believe it is only a matter of time before electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft are transporting people across Australia and Vertiia has the potential to change the way people living in rural and regional communities access services such as education and healthcare located in major centres," he said.
