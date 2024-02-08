Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Powerhouse pair go from Group 11 guns to NRL All Stars

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo and Wellington will be on show during the NRL All Star games, with two former juniors selected to play at Townsville.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.