Powerhouse pair go from Group 11 guns to NRL All Stars

Dubbo and Wellington will be on show during the NRL All Star games, with two former juniors selected to play at Townsville.
Former Wellington Cowboy Kotoni Staggs was named in the men's Indigenous All Stars outfit while Taneka Todhunter earned a spot in the women's squad.
The pair - who are both former Group 11 representatives - line up for their respective sides against the Maori All Stars at Townsville on Friday, February 16.
The selections come after what was a huge 2023 for both western stars.
Staggs enjoyed arguably his best season for the Brisbane Broncos, culminating in an NRL grand final appearance and Australian Kangaroos selection, while Todhunter became the first local junior to play in the NRLW debut when she made her debut for Parramatta.
Todhunter will be led at Townsville by former Western Rams coach, Jess Skinner.
Skinner will coach the women's Indigenous All Stars last and said to ACM last month she was hopeful Todhunter would land a spot in the final 18-player squad.
"I'm really proud of her and hopefully we do see her putting in that (All Stars) jersey," Skinner said.
"That would make not just her family and people in Wellington and Dubbo proud, but it will make the whole region proud to see her achieve that goal.
"It's been awesome to watch her journey but the work has been done by her.
"She definitely deserves all the accolades and rewards that come her way in her career and I see it being a long one because she knows what it takes to be at the elite level."
For Staggs, the match will be followed by a trip to America for the NRL season-openers at Las Vegas.
The Broncos will play the Roosters in the historic match at Allegiant Stadium.
The Indigenous All Stars sides will be involved in a number of community events around Townsville ahead of the matches.
The women play at 5.50pm before the men at 8.10pm.
