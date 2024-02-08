Sex offender who avoided prison pleads guilty to more charges

A convicted sex offender who avoided a prison sentence has pleaded guilty to a new charge after sending lurid text messages to a person he believed to be 12-years-old.
Over the course of two days, 76-year-old Narromine man Alan Harry Treseder sent explicit texts and images to a person who he believed was a boy in primary school.
Investigations by police revealed the number Treseder was sending messages to belonged to a 60-year-old male from Burpengary in Queensland.
According to police, on February 22, 2023, Treseder texted the person he met in an online chatroom photographs of his groin area with underwear on, his penis and his bare bottom.
During the conversation, Treseder asked the person to send him pictures of his "nice c- - k".
"I don't want to get in truble [sic] I'm 12 yers [sic] old," the person replied.
Treseder then told the person he did not need to send a picture of his face, just his genitals, to which the person responded, "no I.m [sic] a bit shy".
The sexually explicit texts between the pair continued the next day and Treseder sent more nude photographs.
This time, when asked to send sexually explicit photographs, the person responded that he couldn't do so because he was at school.
Treseder then asked him if he was in class. He said he was and had to hide his phone under papers on his desk to text Treseder.
Treseder asked him not to text in class anymore and to wait until the lunch break so that he wasn't caught. He then told the person to delete the pictures Treseder had sent him from his phone.
The person said he wouldn't show anyone, but Treseder replied, "it be better to wipe them if u get caught text they will look an [sic] find them... Please wipe... talk later"
Treseder was well known in the Narromine community as the owner of a local hardware store.
In March 2023, he avoided a prison sentence after pleading guilty to using a carriage service transmit, publish or promote child abuse in 2022.
District court judge Karen Robinson sentenced Treseder to an 18-month intensive correction order to be served in the community.
The sickening exchange was discovered on his iPhone during a routine search on May 21, 2023.
Police visited Tresder's address on Merilba Street in Narromine and examined his phone.
They found Treseder had Snapchat downloaded and was logged into an account with the handle "speedos2648". He was also logged into an account called "speedosfooty" on GayFriendly and an account on Grindr.
On June 14, 2023, Treseder attended Dubbo Police Station and was arrested.
He was charged for failure to comply with reporting for not telling police about his online accounts and for soliciting child sexual abuse material.
During an interview with police, Treseder said he "shouldn't have" been talking the way he did with a 12-year-old but that he enjoyed reading the messages.
When asked if he thought asking for pictures of a children's genitals while he was at school was indecent, Treseder replied "yes, because he's under 18".
Treseder appeared via video link from prison at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 8, where he formally pled guilty to the two charges.
Three additional charges against Treseder were withdrawn.
Treseder will be arraigned at the District Court in Dubbo on February 26.
A date for a sentencing hearing will be set on that date.
