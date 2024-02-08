Man admits to smoking '50 cones a day' after he was arrested for drug driving

A man has admitted to using drugs "everyday, all day" and to smoking at least "50 cones a day" to police when he was pulled over for a random breath test.
Jason John Ward, 27, of Goode Street Dubbo pleaded guilty to drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
According to court documents, at 2.05pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 a BMW sedan being driven by Ward was stopped by police in Tamworth Street, Dubbo, for a random breath test.
He was asked to produce his licence and he handed the police an expired P1 licence.
His breath test produced a negative result.
He was then subjected to a secondary oral fluid test which provided a positive detection.
Ward at times was incoherent and appeared dazed as he admitted he uses illicit drugs daily.
He was arrested and taken for a secondary oral fluid test at Dubbo Police Station.
When Ward was asked about his drug use, he told the police, "I had some a few minutes ago, I use everyday, all day, probably about 50 cones a day".
The second oral fluid test returned a positive reading to cannabis.
The court documents said Ward admitted to police he was aware his licence had expired more than three years ago, however still chose to "run the gauntlet" and drive a car.
Police said he "obviously has a blatant disregard for any road rules and furthermore has no regard for the safety of other road users or pedestrians".
Ward was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $250.
