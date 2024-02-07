No excuse for a man who drove after taking drugs

A Mendooran man who told the court he had "no excuse" for doing drugs and getting behind the wheel, has been disqualified from driving.
Gavon Kelly, 55, who pleaded guilty to drive vehicle illicit drug present in blood, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 7.
Court documents state that on Saturday, August 5 at 11.25am a Holden Commodore sedan being driven by Kelly was stopped by police on Alcheringa Street in Dubbo for random breath testing.
When asked for his licence, Kelly handed it over.
After a breath test that returned a negative result, Kelly was subjected to an oral fluid test which produced a positive detection to cannabis.
He was arrested and taken back to Dubbo Police Station for a second oral fluid test.
At 11.44am Kelly was asked a number of questions, including when he took the drugs.
Kelly told the officers he "had some yesterday afternoon".
Kelly provided a sample for an oral fluid for analysis that produced another positive result for cannabis.
Kelly - who was self represented - told the court that his actions "are my actions, there's no excuse for what I did".
Magistrate Garry Wilson said it was "probably wise" that Kelly doesn't drive anymore.
"You know how long these drugs stick around for," he said.
Kelly was disqualified from driving for six months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.