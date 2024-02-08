Delay in case of trio of accused of Margaret Crescent stabbing

A trio accused of killing a man in a brutal stabbing in south Dubbo remain before the courts.
Mark Peckham, 39, Stevie-Lee Jordan, 25, and Daniel Fitton, 29, are accused of being involved in the "brutal" murder of a 39-year-old man at a house on Margaret Crescent in south Dubbo.
The trio were excused from appearing at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 8, as their legal counsels and prosecutors updated the court on the progress of the investigation.
Prosecutors requested an extra six weeks before committal as the case was still with police, and key witness statements and CCTV were still outstanding.
They said more time was needed due to the "complicated" and "comprehensive" nature of the investigation and the "vast nature" of evidence.
However, counsel for Peckham expressed concern about the delays in the police completing their case against Peckham as he first appeared before the court in September 2023 and the six-month deadline was fast approaching.
Counsel for Jordan said he hopes the matter will be ready to proceed soon as it is the first time his client - a former aged care worker - has been held in custody.
Prosecutors conceded that the staggered arrests of the three accused had led to some issues in the timeline.
Magistrate Gary Wilson told the defence he understands their frustration, but granted prosecutors the extension.
The stabbing in a quiet south Dubbo street sent shockwaves through the community in August 2023.
Just after midnight, on August 16, emergency services were called to the home after reports of a stabbing. On arrival, officers found a man suffering multiple stab wounds to his chest.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
A crime scene was established, and investigations into the death commenced under Strike Force Honefoss.
Peckham was the first of the trio arrested. On September 19, detectives attended a correctional facility in Grafton where they charged the Newcastle man with murder.
On Tuesday, October 17, detectives stopped a Toyota Camry on the Hume Highway at Liverpool and arrested Fitton. He was taken to Liverpool Police Station, where he was charged with murder and breach of bail.
A month later, on November 17, police arrested Jordan at a property on Limonite Place in Eagle Vale at around 11am. She was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where she was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Peckham, Jordan and Fitton will again appear before the Dubbo Local Court on March 21 when they are expected to make a plea.
