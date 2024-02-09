Pair charged over Wellington man's murder could be tried together

A duo accused of killing a man in Wellington during a robbery gone wrong will be tried together if the matter proceeds to trial.
Mark Charles Stanley, 21, and Titan Gilkes, 22, are both accused of being involved in the death of 67-year-old Paul Jacques during a robbery at a home in Wellington in August, 2021.
The pair were excused from appearing at the Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, February 8, as legal counsel presented an update to the court on the progress of their case.
Prosecution asked magistrate Gary Wilson for a four week adjournment to consider a plea offer from Stanley and for Gilkes to meet with his new legal counsel.
Magistrate Wilson agreed to the adjournment. Should the pair plead not guilty and the matter proceed to trial their cases will be heard together.
In the early morning of Monday, August 2, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of a shooting.
On arrival, police found Mr Jacques with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Local police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries before detectives attached to the homicide squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Clavert.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 12:30pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested Stanley.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Following further inquiries, at about 12:20pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast, where they arrested Gilkes.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon and later charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm.
Stanley and Gilkes will next appear before the Dubbo Local Court on March 14 when they are expected to enter a plea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.